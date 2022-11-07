x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chesapeake

Driver killed after car crashes into a tree in Chesapeake

Police said a white sedan was traveling northbound on S. George Washington Highway when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The car then caught fire.
Credit: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Hampton man was killed in a fiery car crash in Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, November 3 in the 700 block of South George Washington Highway.

Police said a white sedan driven by 57-year-old Robert P. Shaw Sr. was traveling northbound when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

The car then caught fire, which was extinguished by the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Shaw died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which remains under investigation.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information about it, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Five seats to fill on Chesapeake City Council

Before You Leave, Check This Out