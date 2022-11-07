Driver killed after car crashes into a tree in Chesapeake

Police said a white sedan was traveling northbound on S. George Washington Highway when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The car then caught fire.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Hampton man was killed in a fiery car crash in Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, November 3 in the 700 block of South George Washington Highway.

Police said a white sedan driven by 57-year-old Robert P. Shaw Sr. was traveling northbound when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

The car then caught fire, which was extinguished by the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Shaw died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which remains under investigation.