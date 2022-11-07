Driver killed after car crashes into a tree in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Hampton man was killed in a fiery car crash in Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Police Department said.
The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, November 3 in the 700 block of South George Washington Highway.
Police said a white sedan driven by 57-year-old Robert P. Shaw Sr. was traveling northbound when it ran off the road and struck a tree.
The car then caught fire, which was extinguished by the Chesapeake Fire Department.
Shaw died at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which remains under investigation.
If you witnessed the crash or have any information about it, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.