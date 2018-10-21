CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Chesapeake firefighters battled two vacant house fires hours apart Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

Crews were called to a house fire in the 4400 block of Peach Road at 11:31 p.m. Saturday, PIO Capt. Steve Bradley said.

Arriving firefighters found a single story home heavily engulfed in fire.

The structure is in the Sunray neighborhood in the Bowers Hill area and was determined to be vacant, Bradley said.

No other structures were threatened. There were no injuries.

Around 2:34 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to another house fire in the 1600 block of Dock Landing Road.

Fire crews found a two story home completely engulfed in fire.

Chesapeake and Suffolk firefighters assisted in taming the fire.

The structure was also determined to be vacant. There were no injuries.

Chesapeake Fire Marshals were called to investigate, and there is no information if the two fires are related, Bradley said.

