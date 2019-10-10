CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Fire Department crews are on the scene of an apartment fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Springwood Court.

Firefighters said they removed 3 guinea pigs and 1 bearded dragon lizard from the townhouse. The lizard received oxygen for smoke inhalation, and it is expected to be OK.

Chesapeake Fire Department Lizard Photo
Chesapeake Fire Department

