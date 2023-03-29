Cancer-detection blood test made available to Chesapeake firefighters

The testing is made possible by a grant, and will detect 50 different cancers.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's a lifesaving medical breakthrough for Chesapeake firefighters.

On Wednesday, they rolled up their sleeves for a blood test that can detect 50 different cancers long before they have any symptoms.

"It's a game changer. It's going to give early detection for members who don't have any signs or symptoms, yet that way we can get them to definitive care and treatment a lot sooner," said Fire Captain Chris Moore.

Fighting fires and other hazards put firefighters on a collision course with cancer-causing toxins. Moore said that even their gear contains so-called hazardous "forever chemicals."

Currently, several Chesapeake firefighters are battling the disease.

"We're exposed to the carcinogens, the soot and the smoke and everything... it's just been very hard on us and our members," added Moore.

The tests by Galleri are a first-of-its-kind -kind multi-cancer detection test. The department secured the screening after applying for a grant in 2021. A year and a half later, more than 90% of the firefighting team is participating in the voluntary test.

"Especially in our line of work, it's nice to have this test to just kind of give us that early detection," said firefighter and paramedic John Jennings.

All it takes is a blood draw to get results within two weeks.

City of Chesapeake occupational medical physician, Dr.Tony Cetrone explains that once the blood is drawn, it's sent to a lab and put through a methylation process.

"There's a pattern that process creates in the DNA that shed cancer cells; all cells as they pass, they shed some DNA. Cancer cells do the same."

Once they get a positive signal, they can even identify the tissue type.

According to the Cancer Firefighter Support Network, firefighters have a 9% higher risk of getting the disease than the general population.

Chesapeake is just the 16th department nationwide to use the cancer-detecting tests.