CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department posting tips and tricks on social meida to remind residents about Fire Prevention Week.

National Fire Prevention Week is observed in the United States and Canada during the week that October 9 falls. In 2019, the week is observed from October 6 to October 12.

During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.

Did you know in a typical home fire, someone might have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds? Escape planning and practice can help make the most of someone's time that they have to get out.

The Chesapeake Fire Department issued reminders on social media throughout the week for residents to stay safe and prevent fires.

Firefighters are also reminding residents that carbon monoxide is considered a 'silent killer' because of its abilities to colorless and odorless. The symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, nausea, drowsiness. It can be fatal.

'Stand by your pan' is another reminder from the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Since 1922, the NFPA has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country.

