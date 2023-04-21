Family displaced after house fire in Chesapeake, officials say

No one was hurt, but two adults, a child and three dogs were displaced due to smoke and structure damage.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a house fire that left a family displaced on Friday morning.

According to officials, it happened at a single-story home on the 2100 block of Haverford Drive. That's in the Portlock area of the city.

The first call was received at 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the back of the home.

With help from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, they went to extend hose lines and found that the fire had already been extinguished.

Everything was declared under control right after noon.

No one was hurt, but two adults, a child, and three dogs were displaced due to smoke and structure damage. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.