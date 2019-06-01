A Chesapeake firefighter was injured Saturday night following a fire at a storage unit facility, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched around at 9:48 p.m. to Extra Space Storage at 3264 S. Military Highway.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from multiple storage units.

Officials said firefighters entered the "corridors of the storage facility to force entry into the interior storage units."

Crews were faced with extreme temperatures and heavy fire conditions. By Sunday afternoon, crews were still fighting the fire to bring it under control.

More than 100 individual storage units were affected by the fire.

One firefighter was taken to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. He was released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Aerial pictures taken by Rob Adams of the fire at Extra Space Storage at 3264 S. Military Highway in Chesapeake. More than 100 units were damaged.

Rob Adams

Firefighters are working with heavy equipment provided by the Department of Public Works to assist in removing the large amounts of fire debris.

There are currently about 45 firefighters assigned to this incident. Investigators are on scene working to determining a cause.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.