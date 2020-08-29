Chesapeake firefighters put out mulch fire at Tidewater Green

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Fire Department crews put out a massive mulch fire early Saturday morning.
The mulch fire was at Tidewater Green, 5444 Bainbridge Boulevard in the Portlock area.
Firefighters were called around 3:44 a.m. and arrived eight minutes later. Crews found a large mulch pile on fire.
The fire was under control by 5:24 a.m. Crews are still at the scene continuing to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials said a large amount of smoke is present in the area but that there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with breathing issues should stay indoors.
The 5400 block of Bainbridge Boulevard is closed to traffic.