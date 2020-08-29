Chesapeake firefighters put out mulch fire at Tidewater Green

Fire officials said a large amount of smoke is present in the Portlock area but that there is no danger to the public.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Fire Department crews put out a massive mulch fire early Saturday morning.

The mulch fire was at Tidewater Green, 5444 Bainbridge Boulevard in the Portlock area.

Firefighters were called around 3:44 a.m. and arrived eight minutes later. Crews found a large mulch pile on fire.

The fire was under control by 5:24 a.m. Crews are still at the scene continuing to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said a large amount of smoke is present in the area but that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with breathing issues should stay indoors.