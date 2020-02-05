Chesapeake firefighters respond to overturned fuel tanker truck

Fire officials said the tanker truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline. The Hazardous Materials Team worked to secure the leaks.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An overturned fuel tanker truck shut down traffic at Yakin Road and Dandridge Way on Saturday afternoon.

Chesapeake firefighters and members of the Chesapeake Fire Departments Hazardous Materials Team and Foam Team responded to the scene.

The area has been closed off to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Chesapeake police are currently on the scene rerouting traffic away from the area.

The department's Foam Team deployed a foam blanket to conceal the explosive vapors being released by the leaking fuel tanker, fire officials said.

The Hazardous Materials Team worked to secure the leaks and minimize the environmental impact of the leaking fuel.

Representatives from VDEM, DEQ, Hepaco, Norfolk Southern, Chesapeake Police, and Chesapeake Public Works are on the scene assisting with the incident.

The driver of the truck was treated and released on the scene by EMS with minor injuries.