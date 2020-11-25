Woman hurt, cat dies in Chesapeake house fire on Park Ave.

A reporter on scene found out that a woman had been hurt in the home. She was said to have burn injuries - officials did not say how severe those were.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire in the South Norfolk area.

Teams were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for the department said the fire was under control by 1:47 a.m. - an hour later.

That spokesperson said a woman was hurt in the home. She was said to have burn injuries - but there was no word, initially, on how severe those were.

A pet cat died at the scene.