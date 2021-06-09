Firefighters battle two separate fires in Chesapeake

Both fires happened hours apart in the Camelot section of Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters in Chesapeake had a busy night working two separate fires, both in the Camelot section of the city.

The first call came in shortly before midnight at the Shamrock Gardens Apartments, off of George Washington Highway.

Firefighters found a bathroom fire in one of its units. They contained the flames to that room and no one was hurt.

Two adults were forced out of the home and are staying with family.

Then around 6 a.m. Monday, firefighters dealt with another situation just a few miles to the south.

Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Gilmerton Road after a passerby noticed a commercial building was on fire.

Firefighters from both Chesapeake and Portsmouth came out and were able to get the single-story building fire quickly under control.

No one was hurt.