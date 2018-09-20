CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — With the ongoing public health support Chesapeake is providing to North Carolina Hurricane Florence recovery efforts, the free flu vaccine clinic has been rescheduled.

The free shots will now be given out Saturday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 22.

The Chesapeake Health Department at 748 Battlefield Blvd. N. will host the walk-up clinic. Flu vaccinations will be offered, free of charge, to everyone three and older. There is no need to provide insurance information, identification, or proof of Chesapeake residency,

