Family displaced following house fire in Chesapeake

The fire in the Portlock section of the city was quickly brought under control.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Five people are out of their home following a fire in Chesapeake on Monday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, crews were alerted to the house fire just before 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Franklin Street. That's in the Portlock section of the city.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a bedroom window. They were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to the second floor, but it caused significant damage throughout the home. It was called under control at 5:12 p.m.

The family of three adults and two children were able to get out unharmed. The fire department said the family has made its own lodging arrangement.