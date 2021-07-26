Family displaced following house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Five people are out of their home following a fire in Chesapeake on Monday afternoon.
According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, crews were alerted to the house fire just before 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Franklin Street. That's in the Portlock section of the city.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a bedroom window. They were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to the second floor, but it caused significant damage throughout the home. It was called under control at 5:12 p.m.
The family of three adults and two children were able to get out unharmed. The fire department said the family has made its own lodging arrangement.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.