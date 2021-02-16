Chesapeake garage fire under investigation

No one was hurt and the fire was contained only to the garage.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — No one was hurt after a residential garage caught fire in Chesapeake on Monday.

Chesapeake firefighters say they were called to the 900 block of High Point Circle around 6:43 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home, in a detached garage.

All residents had gotten out safely before the firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 7 p.m. and the main part of the home was not damaged.