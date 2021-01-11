Family seeks answers after victims of Chesapeake garage fire identified

The Chesapeake Assistant Fire Marshal is waiting on the medical examiner's report for causes of death.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Monday, Chesapeake Assistant Fire Marshal Captain Steve Bradley released the identities of the bodies that were found in a burning detached garage last week.

Bradley said Chantele McGurn and Jacob Lister both 25, were found inside the burning garage on Thursday.

Bradley said the cause of the fire is undetermined, and the victims' causes of death are unknown.

“The family is still grieving," said a nearby neighbor.

The neighbor, who wanted to hide his identity, has been helping the family try to find answers.

“Anybody that’s been through anything close to this. They understand how difficult it is," said the neighbor.

Firefighters got the call around 5 a.m. and responded to North Haven Circle on Thursday.

Jacob's mom, Sandy Lister, said the two were engaged and happy.

Now, other friends and neighbors in Chesapeake are coming together to set up fundraisers for the Lister family.

“I think just trying to give the family space is the best thing right now," said a neighbor.

The Lister family is now waiting to find out how their loved ones died.

Captain Bradley said the department is waiting on information from the medical examiner’s office for the causes of death.