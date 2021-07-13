Chesapeake approves repairs for the Gilmerton Bridge

Chesapeake City Council unanimously approved spending $900,000 for improvements that are intended to prevent future bridge breakdowns.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake's Gilmerton Bridge is getting some much-needed repairs.

On Tuesday, Chesapeake City Council unanimously approved spending $900,000 for those improvements.

The current Gilmerton Bridge is a vertical-lift bridge that was completed in 2015. Despite its recent construction, the bridge has suffered numerous malfunctions, including high winds damaging its counterweights and forcing the bridge to stay in its open position.