Driver crashes after fleeing from Chesapeake Police

The driver ended up crashing and overturning the SUV near the intersection of Gilmerton Road and Canal Drive.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly fled a traffic stop from Chesapeake police and then crashed his vehicle.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Chesapeake Police say they stopped a Toyota SUV that had fake license plates on Gilmerton Road. They say the driver initially stopped, but as officers got out and made contact, he reportedly took off.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the man at this time, but they say he is already facing several criminal charges in connection with the traffic stop.