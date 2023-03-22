Engineers begin repair inspections for broken sewage pipe in Chesapeake waterways

The health advisory from the Chesapeake Health Department lasts until Saturday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Wednesday, contractors and engineers with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) began repair inspections for a sewage pipe that unloaded roughly 2.5 million gallons of sewage into local waterways.

"Never had to do a repair like this," Jeff Scarano, the chief of design and construction for special projects with HRSD, told 13News Now.

On March 10, a towed dredge near the Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake damaged the underwater HRSD pipe around the southern branch of the Elizabeth River. Less than two weeks later, dive teams deployed underwater to see the extent of the damage and figure out how to get it fixed and back up and running again.

“We don’t know exactly how it was broken, and we don’t know how to repair it yet," Scarano said. "Normally with a break, you can dig it up, look at it very quickly... but this is underwater which is why we need divers. There will be little to no visibility. Everything today will be from touch."

According to the multi-agency website leading the charge in the response, there is not yet an observed impact on local wildlife or fish.

Still, the Chesapeake Health Department issued a health advisory that lasts until Saturday, March 25, asking residents to avoid recreational activities like fishing, kayaking, and swimming around the waters until then.