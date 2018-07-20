CHESAPEAKE, Va., (WVEC) — The Chesapeake Health Department is offering free physicals to kindergarten students on Friday and in August.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is by appointment only.

The Chesapeake Health Department is offering FREE Kindergarten student physicals for those who qualify TODAY from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. See the flyer for details. @ChesHealthDept pic.twitter.com/QlsiYoeLUD — Chesapeake Public Schools (@cpschoolsva) July 20, 2018

Only uninsured Chesapeake residents are eligible for the free physicals available to aged 5 kids attending kindergarten.

Appointments can also be made for August 3 and August 10 by calling 757-382-8631.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC