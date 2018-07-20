CHESAPEAKE, Va., (WVEC) — The Chesapeake Health Department is offering free physicals to kindergarten students on Friday and in August.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is by appointment only.
Only uninsured Chesapeake residents are eligible for the free physicals available to aged 5 kids attending kindergarten.
Appointments can also be made for August 3 and August 10 by calling 757-382-8631.
