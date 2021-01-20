Chesapeake Health Department thanks volunteers for donating time to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

Chesapeake Health Department officials are thanking the volunteers who continue helping roll out the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health is working to speed up vaccine roll-out.

Local health departments are thanking selfless volunteers for signing up and helping vaccinate people.

“For me personally, I think it’s just something that I needed to do,” explained volunteer Christine Walko.

Walko is a board-certified oncology pharmacist. She said when he heard the need for medical professionals to help stick needles in people's arms, she didn’t hesitate to jump in to help.

“When you’re finally able -- after months and months -- to have an action that you can take and I have a skill set that will allow me to help others be able to get this vaccine which so many want and honestly that we as a society need,” she explained.

Chesapeake Health Department officials said VA vaccinations would be nearly impossible without the help from volunteers like Walko. The Medical Reserve Corps, a statewide force with the VA Department of Health helped provide the volunteers.

Walko said, “In this situation, you are healing the general public from something that has affected our lives so much this is a first step of getting back to normal.”

It’s a selfless act that these volunteers do to help others. Dang-Khoa Vo, an orthopedic surgeon said he drives about an hour from Elizabeth City twice a week to donate his time.

“It’s important to give back to the community in whatever sense you can. For me, it’s in this capacity just because I have the means to do so,” Vo said.

Both volunteers said they’ll keep stepping up until there is no longer a need.