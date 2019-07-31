CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Domestic Relations District Court took a big step to help domestic violence victims with a small piece of documentation.

The city is now issuing "Hope Cards" to victims who have protective orders. On the wallet-sized card is a description of the person the victim has a protective order against.

The Samaritan House in Virginia Beach works with victims who may be seeking help with getting protective orders.

"If a client is needing to file for a protective order or custody or divorce, they're not lawyers but they can help them walk through the legal process," said Courtney Pierce with The Samaritan House.

The legal process for those protective orders can be complicated, which is why getting help from the Chesapeake Domestic Relations District Court is going to make a huge difference, in her opinion.

"It just seems like an easier way to have that paperwork on them. And, the paperwork is really necessary for them to have because they never know when they're abuser is going to show up," she said.

Chesapeake has already issued two "Hope Cards" to victims, with many more applications filled out.

"We're really thinking about the victim here so we want to be victim-centered and I'm excited to see that the court system is working on being victim-centered," said Pierce.

Anyone interested in a "Hope Card" can apply for one at the Chesapeake Domestic Relations District Court.

