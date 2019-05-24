CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After nearly 30 years on the job Natalie Robertson is retiring as Chorus Director at Deep Creek High School.

When word spread that she was retiring, her former students wanted to do something to surprise her.

A group of alumni used a secret Facebook group to plan their surprise. Over 60 Deep Creek alumni surprised Robertson by sneaking in during her final spring concert and joining in during her favorite song.

As the current students prepared to sing "The Lord's Prayer," the alumni gathered at the front of the stage to join in.

"I don't think I can see too well," Robertson said as she saw her former students and began crying. "Welcome!"

The former students wrapped up on stage singing the school's alma mater. Robertson couldn't contain the happy tears as the alumni showered her with hugs and purple and white roses.

PHOTOS: Deep Creek High School alumni surprised retiring chorus director

PHOTOS: Deep Creek High School alumni surprised retiring chorus director More than 60 former Deep Creek High School students surprised Mrs. Robertson at her final spring concert. Deep Creek High School chorus class, 1999. Deep Creek High School chorus class 1999. Deep Creek High School chorus class, 1999. Five chorus students from Deep Creek High School's class of 2000 were among former students who surprised Mrs. Robertson at her final spring concert.

"[Mrs. Robertson] was my chorus teacher in middle school. She was firm, loving, tough and cool. I admired her immensely," said Deep Creek High School Class of 2000 alumna Christine Plunkett. " When I moved up from Deep Creek Middle School to Deep Creek High School I was sad to leave her. After my freshman year, I was elated to learn [Mrs. Robertson] was coming to DCHS. She inspired me from sophomore year to senior year."

Robertson inspired a lot of students and helped them through those formative years. She also helped create amazing memories.

"She saw me through puberty, teenage angst and gave me a voice, literally and figuratively. She taught me to read music and believe in myself. I love her so and find her retirement bittersweet since there will never be another like her," Plunkett said. "I, along with several of my classmates, sand at her wedding to, at the time Hickory High School's Chorus Director, Mr. Robertson. We also traveled to Disney World and sang for strangers at Cracker Barrel. Too many good memories to share them all!"