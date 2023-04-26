Chesapeake high school students tour hospital, learn more about medical careers

This visit allowed them to speak with medical professionals, witness work and learn more about the demands and requirements of different healthcare jobs.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Over 50 high school students from Oscar Smith High School toured Chesapeake Regional Medical Center on Wednesday as they prepare to choose their future career paths.

All of the students are enrolled in the high school's IB program, which means they will receive special distinction for their learning upon graduation.

As rising seniors, they're currently working to explore different career paths ahead of college application season. This visit allowed them to speak with medical professionals, witness work and learn more about the demands and requirements of different healthcare jobs.