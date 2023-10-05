Man arrested in relation to the hit-and-run which killed an 8-year-old in Chesapeake

Officials found 8-year-old Forrest Hooper who had been hit by a vehicle. Forrest was rushed to a hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries, police said.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Richard Humbert, 38, has been arrested for the hit-and-run that killed an 8-year-old boy in Chesapeake on Tuesday afternoon.

Chesapeake police responded to the 1700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South at around 4:15 p.m. At the scene, officials found Forrest Hooper, who had been hit by a vehicle. Forrest was rushed to a hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Community members in Chesapeake had raised over $55,000 in reward money in the hours after the incident occurred.

A Chesapeake School Division spokesman said Forrest Hooper attended Southeastern Elementary School. The school’s principal notified families and said they would have grief and crisis counselors at the school for students and staff over the next few days.

Meanwhile, police said Humbert is charged with felony hit-and-run and is currently being held without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and other charges may be pending, police said.