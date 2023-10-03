Boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run in Chesapeake

Chesapeake police responded to the 1700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South at around 4:15 p.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An 8-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle in Chesapeake late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Chesapeake police responded to the 1700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South at around 4:15 p.m.

At the scene, officials found a young boy that had been struck by a vehicle. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries, police said.

The involved-vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. No suspect information was immediately released.