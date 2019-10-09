CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department is co-hosting a $5 rabies vaccination clinic with Chesapeake Animal Services.

The event will be held Saturday, September 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chesapeake Square Mall. It will be between the Spirit Halloween and the Food Court located at 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard.

All dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in a carrier.

All breeds are welcome to the clinic, and owners are asked to bring the pet's shot record.

The shots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To get the vaccination, owners just need to pay $5 cash.

RELATED: BENTLEY'S CORNER: Laser therapy for dogs

RELATED: Mystery disease is killing dogs by the dozens in Norway

RELATED: 143 now sickened in pig ear Salmonella outbreak

RELATED: PETA: Don't leave dogs chained up during hurricanes