Two people displaced following house fire in Chesapeake

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A family dog escaped unharmed, but two cats did not survive.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two adults need a place to stay after a fire broke out in the Bowers Hill home on Friday, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Homestead Road shortly after 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a one-story home engulfed in smoke and flames.

Both occupants got out, but one of them, an adult man, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A family dog was found unhurt, but unfortunately, two pet cats did not survive.

Firefighters said they had difficulty getting trucks to and from the fire due to the size of the road, and had to shuttle water. They were able to bring the fire under control by 10:40 a.m.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.