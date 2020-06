Grassfield High School student Dasia Bandy was recognized by the Iota Omega Norfolk Pearls Foundation with a small parade in her neighborhood.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An honor graduate from Chesapeake was celebrated with a mini-parade on Saturday for her work in the community.

The foundation arranged the parade to thank Bandy for seeking equality and diversity at her school.

Bandy's yard was decorated with signs and she was awarded a gift card.