AC unit sparks fire at Chesapeake hotel

No one was hurt, but six hotel rooms were damaged.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake firefighters say a malfunctioning air conditioning unit is to blame for a hotel fire on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. at the Comfort Suites on Crossways Boulevard, in the Greenbrier section of the city.

A second alarm was called as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from a second-floor window. Firefighters were able to keep the fire itself to its room of origin, although six rooms total were damaged by either fire, smoke, or water.

The hotel was evacuated, and no one was hurt. The Chesapeake Fire Department said the hotel is working to find any displaced tenants a place to stay.