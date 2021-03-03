One person hurt, family displaced following house fire in Chesapeake

A family dog was found safe, but one pet cat died while another is missing.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family is out of their home after a fire broke out in the Dock Landing section of Chesapeake on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Lindenwood Drive around 6:17 p.m. after a fire was reported on the second floor.

Crews arrived minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the two-story home. Multiple companies worked together to put out the fire, which was brought under control at 7 p.m.

Everyone was able to get outside, but one adult was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The family had three pets: a dog that was found safe outside, a cat found inside the home that did not survive, and a second cat that is still missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.