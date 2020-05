Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a single-story home.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters were called out to extinguish a house fire in Chesapeake on Tuesday evening.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said a call came in at about 6:38 p.m. for a fire in the 2100 block of Speedy Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a single-story home.