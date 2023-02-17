Chesapeake inmate death investigated as suspected suicide

The Chesapeake Police Department will investigate the death, while the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office said it will conduct an internal review.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An inmate from the Chesapeake Correctional Center is dead following an apparent suicide.

According to the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Ryan Myrick was found unresponsive in his jail cell just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Staff and medics reportedly began life-saving measures and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.

The Chesapeake Police Department will investigate Myrick's death, while the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office said it will conduct an internal review "to ensure all policies and procedures were followed."