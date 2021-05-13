Barricade situation ends peacefully in Chesapeake

Johnstown Road was shut down for a time between Royal Grant Drive and Saddleback Trail Road in the Great Bridge section of the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — No one was hurt after a suspect refused to come out of a home in Chesapeake on Thursday, police said.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, around 11:30 a.m. officers went to the 900 block of Johnstown Road in the Great Bridge section of the city, to serve a felony warrant on Joseph Hudgins.

Officers found Hudgins inside a home, but he refused to open the door.

Negotiators were brought on scene and Johnstown Road was shut down for a time between Royal Grant Drive and Saddleback Trail Road.

After a short negotiation period, police say Hudgins exited the home and was safely taken into custody.