Family displaced following house fire in Chesapeake

All occupants -- two adults, two children, and a dog -- made it out safely.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family is staying with friends and relatives after a fire broke out in their Chesapeake home on Wednesday evening.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says crews were called to the 1600 block of Jolliff Road shortly before 7 p.m. That's in the Bowers Hill section of the city.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of a one-story house. They were able to bring it under control within 25 minutes, limiting the fire to a room over the garage and attic.

