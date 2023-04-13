Fire puts Chesapeake family out of their home

The Chesapeake Fire Department said crews were called to the 400 block of Kings Gate around 9:13 a.m., which is in the Greenbrier section of the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake family is out of their home after a fire broke out on Thursday morning.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said crews were called to the 400 block of Kings Gate, which is in the Greenbrier section of the city, around 9:13 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the front of the house. They were able to quickly put out the fire, which had started in the kitchen. The home suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

Everyone inside the residence got out safely, and no one was hurt. The fire department said the Red Cross is not needed to help the family find a place to stay at this time.