Chesapeake man killed while riding moped in Sussex Co.

The moped operator - 25-year-old Onyx Preston Boyd of Chesapeake - was transported from the scene to a hospital, where he subsequently died.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A Chesapeake man was killed Thursday night in Sussex County when he was struck by a car while riding a moped.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this happened on Route 460 at the Sussex County/Prince George County line at around 8 p.m. on July 13. The driver of a 2004 Mazda sedan was traveling eastbound on Route 460 when he struck the rear of a moped, which was pushed into the ditch and the driver thrown off.

The moped operator - 25-year-old Onyx Preston Boyd of Chesapeake - was severely injured and was transported from the scene to a hospital, where he subsequently died.