x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chesapeake

Chesapeake man killed while riding moped in Sussex Co.

The moped operator - 25-year-old Onyx Preston Boyd of Chesapeake - was transported from the scene to a hospital, where he subsequently died.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A Chesapeake man was killed Thursday night in Sussex County when he was struck by a car while riding a moped.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this happened on Route 460 at the Sussex County/Prince George County line at around 8 p.m. on July 13. The driver of a 2004 Mazda sedan was traveling eastbound on Route 460 when he struck the rear of a moped, which was pushed into the ditch and the driver thrown off.

The moped operator - 25-year-old Onyx Preston Boyd of Chesapeake - was severely injured and was transported from the scene to a hospital, where he subsequently died.

The spokesperson said neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash. The driver of the car does not face any charges.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Shooting in Chesapeake parking lot injures three women, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out