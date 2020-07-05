Chesapeake man missing for nearly a month

Police described Todd Mcdunnah as a family-oriented person who maintains daily contact with relatives. However, no one has seen or heard from him since April 10.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are asking for help to find a man who hasn't been seen in nearly a month.

Todd William Mcdunnah was last seen by family members on April 10, 2020. Mcdunnah is known to frequent the South Norfolk area of the city, specifically around Bainbridge Boulevard and Military Highway.

He walks everywhere he goes, and can usually be seen wearing a hat and a Detroit Lions jacket.

Police say his family is very worried about him and just wants to know he is safe.