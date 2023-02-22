Chesapeake man creates new margarita flavor set to hit shelves nationwide

His tasty flavor, "Tropical Paradise," is a combination of mangoes, with additional notes of peach, strawberry, pineapple and orange juice.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — When it comes to being creative and making your own signature margarita, Hampton Roads native Deron Cassell says you should 'go with your gut.'

"Don’t hesitate to put your flavors in there. It’s a real contest. Put how you feel," Cassell said.

He's talking about the Jose Cuervo’s Margarita Shake-Up contest, which he won last year with his signature flavor that will now hit store shelves across the country as a ready-to-drink mix.

Cassell currently resides in Chesapeake and was born and raised in Portsmouth.

His tasty flavor, "Tropical Paradise," is a combination of mangoes, with additional notes of peach, strawberry, pineapple and orange juice.

According to Cassell, it's inspired by foods he keeps stocked in his household.

Now, if you have an idea for the next magnificent margarita, you can enter the contest, too.

The contest kicks off on February 22, which is fittingly considered to be National Margarita Day.

You have a chance to win $100,000 and see your creation available for purchase anywhere you go.

You must be 21 years old or older to enter and drink.