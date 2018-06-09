CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Chesapeake Firefighters were called to the Deep Creek marsh around 7:30 a.m. because a man had become trapped.

When firefighters arrived at the marsh, located at S. Military Highway and Shell Road, they saw a man submerged chest-deep, yelling for help.

After evaluation, it was evident that the man had been in the water for some time, but the exact amount is still unknown.

Firefighters from Stations 9 and 2 as well as members of the Technical Rescue Team successfully removed the man from the marsh and sent him to the hospital for further evaluation.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

