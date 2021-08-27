Chesapeake man wins $2.5 million in Virginia scratch game

Michael Worsham won $2.5 million in Virginia scratcher game

CHESAPEAKE -- Michael Worsham was on a hot streak. He'd just won $100 playing Virginia Lottery games, so he decided to use his winnings to keep on playing.

The Chesapeake man bought some Right on the Money Scratcher tickets and went out to his vehicle to scratch them.

"It's one of my favorite games," he said.

When he scratched the second of those tickets, he saw something he'd never seen before.

"I triple-taked," he said. "I couldn't believe it."

He saw that he won $2.5 million.

He bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1025A North Eden Way in Chesapeake. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Worsham, owner of Worsham Plumbing, had a choice of taking the full $2.5 million in annual payments over 25 years or a one-time cash option of $1,437,500 before taxes. He chose the cash option.