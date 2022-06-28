Chesapeake man wins lottery for second time from same game

Back in 1999, he won $100,000 from the old version of the same Cash 5 game.

When Chesapeake resident Keith Boone saw he won a lottery prize, he wasn't too shocked. After all, he had won before.

They say that some people are just lucky.

“I had a hunch,” he said.

Boone matched all five numbers in the Cash 5 with EZ match game, which is sponsored by the Virginia Lottery.

He originally bought the ticket on May 28 at a Rite Aid in Chesapeake, according to a news release. Then, he found out he won the jackpot, which was $712,544 in total.

“I remained calm,” he said. “I didn’t jump up and down...I just think positive!"

This win has brought Boone full circle. Back in 1999, he won $100,000 from the old version of the same Cash 5 game.