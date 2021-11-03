Family displaced after fire breaks out in Chesapeake home

Firefighters were called out to the 3300 block of Maori Court in the Western Branch section of the city shortly after 10:30 p.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake family is out of their home after a fire broke out on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called out to the 3300 block of Maori Court in the Western Branch section of the city shortly after 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke rising from the front of a house.

The fire was marked under control at 11:04 p.m. and no one was hurt.

Two adults and two children were able to get out of the home safely before firefighters arrived and are now staying elsewhere. The Chesapeake Fire Department said the Red Cross was not needed to assist them.