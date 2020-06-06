Chesapeake holds march and moment of silence in support of Black Live Matter movement

“Chesapeake has been kind of silent about it and we’ve all figured out complacency is not working,” said co-organizer Kaitlyn Burns.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Greenbrier community in Chesapeake marched around City Park for justice on Friday.

Organizers of the Black Lives Matter march said Chesapeake was breaking its silence against racial injustices.



Peaceful protesters held signs up high, some read "silence is compliance" and "say their names."



“Chesapeake has been kind of silent about it and we’ve all figured out complacency is not working,” said co-organizer Kaitlyn Burns.

Burns planned the march with friends. She said it became a community effort when men and women behind the badge stepped up to help.

“We had officers volunteer to come out with us and support us,” Burns said. “We had a lot of people blocking the roads.”

The crowd grew at City Park and marched along Greenbrier Parkway. They shouted their message along the way. Countless drivers honked in support. People at the park even joined in.

“People see the group walking and just kind of join,” said co-organizer Taylor Small. “That is really what I think it is all about is community involvement and getting the issue out there. Saying their names and making sure people know their stories.”

They weren’t always loud. The group became silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis Police Officer pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck.

“We came together,” said co-organizer Jeanetta Stevens. “It was very peaceful, and I think we got our point across.”



“Until everybody is included, and everybody is equal, all lives don’t matter,” Burns said.

Organizers said there will be a youth march back at City Park on Sunday.