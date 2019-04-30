CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Mayor Rick West gave the State of the City Address on Tuesday.

The event at the Chesapeake Conference Center was slotted to go from noon until 2 p.m.

The 2019 State of the City address highlighted key business development initiatives, provided strategic municipal progress updates, addressed challenges and opportunities, and provided a glimpse into the City's future.

The address event is the premier annual forum for interaction among Chesapeake's business, civic, and community leaders.