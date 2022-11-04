Family 'sick with worry' over disappearance of 83-year-old Chesapeake man

Family members of Walter Agee said he has Alzheimer's disease.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Toni Hulsey said she hasn’t seen her 83-year-old father since Wednesday, April 6. She and Walter Agee live together on Tree Duck Court in Chesapeake.

Police have been searching for Agee since they received the report he was missing. Hulsey said Agee has Alzheimer's disease and the family is getting desperate for his return.

“I am so sick with worry. That’s half my problem right now," Hulsey said. “It’s the hardest thing I ever had to deal with.”

Agee left his home on the way to a hardware store on April 6. Police say he was heading toward Battlefield Boulevard North.

“He had left to go to Creekmore’s over in South Norfolk. The last time I saw him was around 11 o’clock," Hulsey said. “He’s driving and he shouldn’t have been driving, because he’s got Alzheimer's.”

Hulsey said because of her father’s medical condition, he doesn’t drive very often, but will occasionally leave the house on short trips to get the mail or pick up lunch.

“He usually stays home. He’ll drive the car to the mailbox and maybe once in a while to Hardee's on Bainbridge Boulevard, which is like 10 minutes away," she explained. “This is just highly unusual.”

Hulsey is worried because Agee has never disappeared before and he requires medication that he doesn’t have with him.

“He gets confused. And he does forget things," Hulsey said. "But he has good days and bad days and he seemed to be fine when he left here. Evidentially, something snapped when he was gone... I don’t know."

Have you seen Walter Agee? The 83-year-old's family hasn't seen him since Wednesday when he left his Chesapeake home to run errands in a gold Nissan Quest van, Virginia license plate number: UBN-7733. His family says he has Alzheimer's. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/tkFhbiZxiE — Dana Smith (@13DanaSmith) April 11, 2022

Police say Agee may be driving a gold 2002 Nissan Quest van with Virginia license plate number UBN-7733. The van has a black scratch on the passenger side door. Officers want everyone to keep an eye out for the car

Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Agee, the day after he was last seen. That alert expires in 24 hours. A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department said officers there are looking into extending the alert.