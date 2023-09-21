Chesapeake mom reacts to recent arrest two years after 18-year-old son's murder

Police charged 19-year-old Nathan Thompson in connection to the death of Maurice Wilson. "What does justice even look like?" asked Maurice's mom, Rebecca.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An arrest has been made two years after an 18-year-old was found shot to death in the middle of a roadway in the Fentress area of Chesapeake, authorities announced Wednesday.

A Chesapeake mother holds on to the many memories of her son.

“When he would walk out the door, I always would give him a hug and tell him ‘I love you, make good choices,'” said Rebecca Gatewood Wilson.

She said that was the last time she saw her son, Maurice Wilson. Those memories are in pictures on her phone. She always goes back to it as she describes her motivated and loving son.

“He was dual enrolled in high school at TCC," Gatewood Wilson said. "So, when he graduated, he was only three credits shy of his degree through TCC.”

She said the two even shared similar passions such as advocating for gun violence prevention in Virginia.

“Just heartbreaking to know that after doing so much good in the community and trying to stop gun violence…that his life was taken by a gun,” she said.

Chesapeake Police say 18-year-old Maurice Wilson died the night of September 8th, 2021 on Pacels Way. Officers found him in the middle of the road.

“The last two years have been tough,” she said.

Now, authorities charged 19-year-old Nathan Thompson in connection to Wilson’s death. Gatewood Wilson said she has a reason to believe Thompson knew her son prior to the shooting. She said the arrest brings about a whirlwind of emotions.

“Grateful for the Chesapeake Police Department’s work, I’m mad that we’re even in this situation.”

Though, she feels many of her questions about that night will go unanswered, she hopes justice will be served.