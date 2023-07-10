Chesapeake mother calls for justice weeks after 14-year-old son killed in shooting

A mother is calling for justice after someone shot and killed her 14-year-old son. The shooting sent four other people to the hospital — two boys and two men.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Days have turned to weeks — and there are still no answers for one Chesapeake family.

While she wanted to remain anonymous, the mother of 14-year-old Emmanuel Winston shared her story with 13News Now.

She says her son, better known by his nickname "Fatty," was shot and killed on Drayton Road two weeks ago.

The shooting sent four other people to the hospital — two boys and two men. Police said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

“I went into the house and seen my son laying on the floor... It’s hard for a parent to see their child take their last breath,” the mother said.

The mother said Fatty was an honor-roll student. She described him as a jokester who loved to play games, like football or basketball with his siblings.

“He was a brother, he was a son, he was a grandson, he was somebody’s loved one," she said.

She said the loss has hit Fatty’s baby sister especially hard.

“Their birthdays are three days apart and, you know, she’s really, really feeling it... [Her] best friends gone,” the mother said.

Chesapeake police do not have anyone in custody or charged in connection to the shooting.

Fatty’s mother urges anyone with information to come forward and bring justice to her son.

“It’s just so tragic that his life was cut short for him and that he couldn’t experience the rest of his life to become what he wanted to become,” she said.