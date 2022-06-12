Nonprofit, Chesapeake create donation website for families impacted by Walmart shooting

The city of Chesapeake and a Norfolk nonprofit have come together to create donation website to help families impacted by the Walmart mass shooting.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Tuesday marks two weeks since a gunman killed six people and hurt several others at a Walmart in Chesapeake.

As the community comes together, the city of Chesapeake partnered with a nonprofit organization to start an online donation system.

Many people have continued to pay their respects at a growing memorial site at the Greenbrier Walmart. A few told 13News Now they just came back to the area for the first time since the shooting.

“I put six white poinsettias down," said Chesapeake resident Gloria Etheridge.

Etheridge is offering support and sending her prayers for the six people who lost their lives.

“And just to say 'Safe travels to heaven,' and for the families, 'Just hold on to each other,'" Etheridge said.

Another way the community is showing support for the victims and their families is by donating.

The Planning Council’s President Jo Ann Short said 100% of the money raised will go to the victims and survivors.

Short said the money they collect will be divided equally between the affected families.

“There is a liaison at the city of Chesapeake that will be the advocate to the families. So we will send 10 equal checks to that liaison, and they will contact the families to distribute those funds," Short said.

Etheridge said Tuesday that she'd just found out about the donation site and hopes people support the families.

“If we can come together and help them, that would be one of the greatest things, and that's just part of [how] God teaches us how to love each other."

Short said the organization has gotten several donations so far, and has about $500 in donations.