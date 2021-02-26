Chesapeake overnight summer camp getting ready to start with restrictions lifted

Triple R Ranch in Chesapeake was excited to learn it could have overnight camping after Governor Ralph Northam's announcement that he would lift the restriction.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday he would be lifting the restriction of overnight summer camps across Virginia on May 1.

That was good news for places like Triple R Ranch, which experienced a quiet year.

Duane Plummer, the executive director of the ranch, said last summer they only had 380 campers, which was about a 70% decrease from their usual number. It was all due to the overnight portion of their business being closed to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's usually 1,200 or more. So yeah, it was a significant drop," said Plummer.

He said with the governor's latest announcement, they were so happy to hear the news that they immediately started going over their plans for the summer.

"We were obviously ecstatic," Plummer said, smiling. "We're looking forward to some more kids out here running around and some cheerful noises, so yes, very happy."

However, bringing back the sleep-away camps will be no easy task. There are several regulations the ranch now has to worry about. Pummer said they have to take extra safety measures to make sure kids are safe this summer while, enjoying their time.

"We had already worked it out last year with the Virginia Department of Health, so we can have them far enough apart," explained Plummer. "We're separating them according to bathrooms. So, we'll have fewer than normal... but we're trying to figure it out as it goes with the different regulations."