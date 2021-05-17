Chesapeake pastors take in six children after their father dies of cancer

In addition to the three kids of their own, they're now a family of eleven; and they need your help.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In the years before his death, Carl Moore had a spiritual journey.

In a video taken by his church, Moore was optimistic about the future, despite his battle with cancer.

"Through Christ, I'm a new person, now. I'm a single father of my children. Life is different now," Moore said.

"Things have turned around, things are getting much better, days are much smoother now, peace is here."

He died May 1, leaving behind six children; and a week before the nineteenth birthday of his oldest son D'Angelo.

"It was very hard for us. Nothing really scares me for real, but that scared me – that he took his last breath in my arms," D'Angelo said. "He was always my motivator, my superhero. To me, he was the best man in the world."

They were a tight-knit family that held steadfast to their faith.

D'Angelo said "me and my pops would talk. He was like, 'Son, when I pass or if something happens to me, they're going to look up to you. You're going to be the next one in line.'"

Pastors Sarah and Joel Brown of Church At Hampton Roads have known the Moore family for eight years.

They believe their paths crossed for a reason.

"About four years ago – he did ask me," Joel said. "He said: 'Joel, if anything ever happens to me. Would you be willing to take my kids?' And you never think that moment's going to come."

It was a shock. They took time to pray about it because it was a big decision but they knew it was the right one.

"I was reminded of in the bible where it says we're supposed to take care of widows and orphans," Sarah said. "I just felt in that moment. This is what we are suppose to do."

They already have three children of their own, so their family has more than doubled, in a home that was only meant for five people.

"Eleven people with just two showers – we need another shower for sure!" Sarah joked.

The Browns are trying to raise money to build an extra bathroom and two bedrooms. They're trying to raise $90,000 total through GoFundMe.

They hope to have everything finished within eight weeks.

"We have a 24-year-old, 21-year-old, 19-year-old. We were on the verge of empty-nesting," Joel said.

"Our oldest daughter is living with a friend right now until we get the addition built and our 21-year-old has her bed in our room."

It's a big change, but the Browns said it's exactly what they're supposed to do.